An enemy X-59 missile was destroyed over Dnipro district

The Defense Forces destroyed an enemy missile over Dnipro district in Dnipro region today, the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Minus the missile. Ukrainian troops eliminate an air target over Dniprovsky district - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

The East Air Command clarified on Facebook that "an X-59 guided missile was destroyed in Dniprovsky district of Dnipro region.

An explosion was heard in Dnipro . Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile heading toward the city.