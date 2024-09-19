Enemy missile was shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night

Air defense was operating in the Dnipro region at night, and an enemy missile was shot down, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

All 42 “Shaheds” and an X-59 missile launched by the enemy over Ukraine were shot down at night