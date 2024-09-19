Enemy missile was shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night
Kyiv • UNN
At night, air defense was operating in Dnipropetrovs'k region. As a result, an enemy missile was successfully shot down.
Air defense was operating in the Dnipro region at night, and an enemy missile was shot down, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.
