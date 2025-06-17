An elderly US citizen died during the enemy attack on Kyiv - Klitschko

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, an elderly citizen of the United States of America died during an enemy attack on Kyiv, the city's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported, reports UNN.

During the attack on Kyiv, in the Solomyanskyi district, in the house opposite the one where medics were providing assistance to the victims, a 62-year-old US citizen died. Doctors stated clinical death - biological death - the official's post reads.

As reported, in the capital of Ukraine, as a result of an enemy attack, consequences of Russian shelling are recorded in 12 locations.

Let us remind you

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, another powerful attack from different sides was carried out on Kyiv. As a result of the massive Russian attack, there are many victims in the city: among them a woman in serious condition, a man with burns. Falling debris, fires and destruction were recorded in various districts of the Ukrainian capital.