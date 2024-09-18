An elderly man suffered from a night attack by KAB in Zaporizhzhia

An elderly man sustained mine-blast injuries as a result of a KAB attack on the Komyshuvakha community in Zaporizhzhia region on the night of September 18, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said, reports UNN.

Mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, rib fractures: the condition of the victim of the hostile shelling of the Komyshuvakha community is assessed by doctors as moderate. A man born in 1953 was brought to the hospital with a mine-blast injury after a night attack by the KABA - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, doctors are providing the man with all the necessary assistance.

Russian troops launched at least 8 guided aerial bombs (GABs) at the territory of Komyshuvaske community in Zaporizhzhia region. This was the first such attack in the last four months.