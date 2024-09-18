ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104485 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109982 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177828 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143348 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146482 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140261 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187510 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112185 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177472 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104804 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

An elderly man suffered from a night attack by KAB in Zaporizhzhia

An elderly man suffered from a night attack by KAB in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15508 views

The man sustained mine-blast injuries as a result of a nighttime shelling of the Komyshuvash community. The victim's condition is assessed as moderate, he is receiving the necessary medical care.

An elderly man sustained mine-blast injuries as a result of a KAB attack on the Komyshuvakha community in Zaporizhzhia region on the night of September 18, RMA head Ivan Fedorov said, reports UNN. 

Mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, rib fractures: the condition of the victim of the hostile shelling of the Komyshuvakha community is assessed by doctors as moderate.  A man born in 1953 was brought to the hospital with a mine-blast injury after a night attack  by the KABA

- Fedorov wrote on Telegram. 

According to him, doctors are providing the man with all the necessary assistance.

Addendum Addendum

Russian troops launched at least 8 guided aerial bombs (GABs) at the territory of Komyshuvaske community in Zaporizhzhia region. This was the first such attack in the last four months.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

