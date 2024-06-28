An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 occurred off the coast of Peru
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 occurred off the coast of Peru near Atiquipa at a depth of 28 km on June 28 at 05:36 UTC, according to the US Geological Survey.
Details
The epicenter of the earthquake was reportedly 8 km west of Atiquipa in Peru.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 28.0 km at 05:36:37 UTC on June 28.
