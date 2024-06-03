Japan rocked by two earthquakes, power plant damaged

In Japan, a series of earthquakes occurred, which had a magnitude of 4 to 6 points. No violations were detected at two nuclear power plants in the region, but damage was recorded at the power plant, reports UNN, with reference to the European-Mediterranean seismic Center and the Hokuriku Electric Power Company.

Two strong earthquakes occurred in Ishikawa Prefecture in northern Japan on Monday morning. The first earthquake in the northern part of the photo peninsula had a magnitude of 5.9. a few minutes later, another earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred.

It is reported that the Shishka power plant suffered minor damage. However, this did not affect the cooling of the two reactors. According to Hokuriku Electric Power Co., there were no power outages. Japan's nuclear regulator said no violations were detected at two nuclear power plants in the region.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6, which occurred on January 1 on the Noto Peninsula, killed 241 people. The destruction is still ongoing, and many residents have been evacuated.

