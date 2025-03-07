Earthquake has been recorded in Ternopil region: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
An earthquake with an intensity of 2 points has been registered in Ternopil region at the coordinates 49.56 N, 25.92 E. The tremors may only be felt by some individuals on the upper floors while at rest.
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake with an intensity of 2 points was registered in the Ternopil region the day before, reported the Main Center for Special Control of the State Emergency Service on March 7, writes UNN.
On March 6, 2025, at 18:27:34, an earthquake was registered in the Ternopil region. Magnitude – 2.6 (on the Richter scale), calculated intensity at the source – 2 points.
Earthquakes of such intensity, as noted, are registered only by seismic instruments. They may be felt by individuals who are in a state of complete calm on the upper floors of high-rise buildings.
Earthquake hits Poltava region for the second time in a month16.02.25, 10:11 • 37886 views