An avalanche struck in Switzerland: two people died, five more were injured

Two skiers died in a serious avalanche in Switzerland. Five more climbers were injured by snowdrifts on the Eiger mountain near the tourist resort of Lauterbrunnen. - reported the police of the canton of Bern.

According to the publication, a large-scale rescue operation was sent to the victims. However, one woman died at the scene of the avalanche immediately, and the second injured man was initially resuscitated, but he soon died in the hospital.

Five more injured skiers were taken to hospitals.

