An avalanche struck in Switzerland: two people died, five more were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

Two skiers died as a result of an avalanche in Switzerland, and five more were injured on Mount Eiger. A large-scale rescue operation is underway.

An avalanche struck in Switzerland: two people died, five more were injured

Two skiers died in an avalanche in Switzerland. Five more climbers were injured by snowdrifts on Mount Eiger, writes UNN with reference to ZDF.

Two skiers died in a serious avalanche in Switzerland. Five more climbers were injured by snowdrifts on the Eiger mountain near the tourist resort of Lauterbrunnen.

 - reported the police of the canton of Bern.

According to the publication, a large-scale rescue operation was sent to the victims. However, one woman died at the scene of the avalanche immediately, and the second injured man was initially resuscitated, but he soon died in the hospital.

Five more injured skiers were taken to hospitals.

Alpine Skiing World Cup participant and his girlfriend crashed on an Italian mountain05.06.24, 11:53 • 33847 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Switzerland
