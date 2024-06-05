Alpine Skiing World Cup participant and his girlfriend crashed on an Italian mountain

World Alpine Skiing Championship contestant Jean-Daniel Besson and his girlfriend Elise Orleans crashed on Mount Cerbion in Italy at an altitude of about 2,300 feet. About this UNN writes with reference to Today.com.

Jean-Daniel Pesson, a 28-year-old member of the Italian national high-speed skiing team, and Elise Arlian, a 26-year-old ski instructor and school teacher, were killed in a tragic mountain accident.

The accident occurred on the top of the resort village of Champoluk in the Italian valley of Aosta.

When they did not return from the summit, their family called the rescue service, which immediately sent helicopters. The search was conducted by three crews, including Alpine rescuers, police and firefighters, according to Rai. Signals from their mobile phones were detected. Rescuers found them still tied together. It's a common practice for mountain climbers to tie themselves together.

Pesson was a participant in the 2021 World Cup, ranked 15th in the final ranking, and at the 2022 World Cup, he was ranked 22nd. He was a novice mountain guide.

Two young people's lives were cut short by an accident on a mountain that was their passion. In this moment of deep sorrow, we express our closeness to families, their friends, and the entire sports community, hugging them tightly with love and compassion Alberto Bertin, president of the Aosta Valley Regional Council, wrote in.

