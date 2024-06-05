Alpine Skiing World Cup participant and his girlfriend crashed on an Italian mountain

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 56831 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137211 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142395 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235077 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170494 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163022 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147493 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217705 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112899 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204341 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 41493 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 55472 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107437 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 36592 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 103086 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 235077 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217705 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204341 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230495 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217781 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 3535 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 103086 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107437 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157778 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156590 views
Alpine Skiing World Cup participant and his girlfriend crashed on an Italian mountain

Alpine Skiing World Cup participant and his girlfriend crashed on an Italian mountain

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33794 views

Alpine skier Jean-Daniel Persson and his girlfriend Elise Orleans tragically died in an accident in the mountains on Mount Cerbion in Italy.

World Alpine Skiing Championship contestant Jean-Daniel Besson and his girlfriend Elise Orleans crashed on Mount Cerbion in Italy at an altitude of about 2,300 feet. About this UNN writes with reference to Today.com.

Details

Jean-Daniel Pesson, a 28-year-old member of the Italian national high-speed skiing team, and Elise Arlian, a 26-year-old ski instructor and school teacher, were killed in a tragic mountain accident.

The accident occurred on the top of the resort village of Champoluk in the Italian valley of Aosta.

When they did not return from the summit, their family called the rescue service, which immediately sent helicopters. The search was conducted by three crews, including Alpine rescuers, police and firefighters, according to Rai. Signals from their mobile phones were detected. Rescuers found them still tied together. It's a common practice for mountain climbers to tie themselves together.

Pesson was a participant in the 2021 World Cup, ranked 15th in the final ranking, and at the 2022 World Cup, he was ranked 22nd. He was a novice mountain guide.

Two young people's lives were cut short by an accident on a mountain that was their passion. In this moment of deep sorrow, we express our closeness to families, their friends, and the entire sports community, hugging them tightly with love and compassion

Alberto Bertin, president of the Aosta Valley Regional Council, wrote in.

Recall

Two skiers were killed and one was rescued after being caught in an avalanche near Lone Peak on the Vosatch range southeast of Salt Lake City, Utah in the United States.

Nepal to require all Everest climbers to wear tracking chip03.03.24, 06:05 • 34653 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
italyItaly
polandPoland

