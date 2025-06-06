Atmospheric front will bring thunderstorms over the weekend, but it will be hot - weather forecaster

$41.470.01
Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr
11:45 AM • 12044 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

07:51 AM • 21936 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 87418 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 140441 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 105939 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 95958 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 90389 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65977 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92531 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65433 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 69143 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

June 6, 03:23 AM • 44334 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

June 6, 03:29 AM • 37423 views

Railway tracks blown up in Belgorod region of Russia: locomotive derailed

June 6, 04:09 AM • 16404 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 17067 views
Publications

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 12098 views

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 94959 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 181262 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 188303 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 245495 views
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 17633 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 121643 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 85867 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 128600 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 352902 views
Atmospheric front will bring thunderstorms over the weekend, but it will be hot - weather forecaster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

An atmospheric front will bring thunderstorms to the western, northern and central regions of Ukraine. The heat of up to +34 degrees will last until Sunday, with a cold snap expected from Monday.

Atmospheric front will bring thunderstorms over the weekend, but it will be hot - weather forecaster

The weather in Ukraine on the weekend will be determined by the atmospheric front, so thunderstorms will pass in some parts of the territory, while hot weather will prevail, the temperature will become more comfortable from next week, said weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

The southern part of Europe will be among the sun and heat tomorrow. And a significant part of the continent - in atmospheric fronts and, accordingly, rain with thunderstorms. Ukraine will also be touched by the atmospheric front, and therefore tomorrow, June 7, short-term thunderstorms will pass in the western, northern regions and in some places in the center. In the rest of Ukraine - no precipitation

- wrote Didenko.

Hot weather, according to her forecast, will prevail, during the day on Saturday +26...+32 degrees, in the south and east +32...+34 degrees.

In Kyiv on Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather forecaster, short-term thunderstorms will pass in places, heavy rains and hail are possible, with squally winds during thunderstorms. "Be careful during the thunderstorm. And put the cars in a safe place if you are not going anywhere on the weekend," Didenko noted.

"The heat will continue in Ukraine on Sunday as well. And from Monday, the air temperature will drop to a comfortable level - +18...+24 degrees are expected during the day, and in the west even in some places +15...+19 degrees," Didenko said.

"Sharp changes in atmospheric pressure and air temperature are features of the nearest synoptic days. Dear weather-sensitive people, keep or do not forget to take with you the necessary medicines for possible problems with blood pressure, headache, etc.," the weather forecaster pointed out.

Today's weather forecast: Ukraine will be hit by a heat wave of up to +3205.06.25, 06:43 • 3142 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv
