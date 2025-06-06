Atmospheric front will bring thunderstorms over the weekend, but it will be hot - weather forecaster

The weather in Ukraine on the weekend will be determined by the atmospheric front, so thunderstorms will pass in some parts of the territory, while hot weather will prevail, the temperature will become more comfortable from next week, said weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on social networks, writes UNN.

The southern part of Europe will be among the sun and heat tomorrow. And a significant part of the continent - in atmospheric fronts and, accordingly, rain with thunderstorms. Ukraine will also be touched by the atmospheric front, and therefore tomorrow, June 7, short-term thunderstorms will pass in the western, northern regions and in some places in the center. In the rest of Ukraine - no precipitation - wrote Didenko.

Hot weather, according to her forecast, will prevail, during the day on Saturday +26...+32 degrees, in the south and east +32...+34 degrees.

In Kyiv on Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather forecaster, short-term thunderstorms will pass in places, heavy rains and hail are possible, with squally winds during thunderstorms. "Be careful during the thunderstorm. And put the cars in a safe place if you are not going anywhere on the weekend," Didenko noted.

"The heat will continue in Ukraine on Sunday as well. And from Monday, the air temperature will drop to a comfortable level - +18...+24 degrees are expected during the day, and in the west even in some places +15...+19 degrees," Didenko said.

"Sharp changes in atmospheric pressure and air temperature are features of the nearest synoptic days. Dear weather-sensitive people, keep or do not forget to take with you the necessary medicines for possible problems with blood pressure, headache, etc.," the weather forecaster pointed out.

