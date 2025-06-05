Today's weather forecast: Ukraine will be hit by a heat wave of up to +32

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry
Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 20273 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 43555 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 30608 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 32467 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 35550 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 26175 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 26557 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM • 21244 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 21940 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM • 31333 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0m/s
89%
753mm
Popular news

The Ministry of Defense told what assistance Ukraine will receive after the 28th meeting in the "Ramstein" format

June 4, 05:53 PM • 7468 views

Attack on Russian airfields, negotiations in Istanbul and more: Russia revealed all the details of the conversation between Trump and Putin

June 4, 06:47 PM • 3266 views

The Russian army is advancing in Sumy region: what is the situation there now

June 4, 08:53 PM • 14473 views

Trump bans entry to the US for citizens of 12 countries - CNN

01:21 AM • 31401 views

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

02:20 AM • 6610 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 28229 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 41960 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 104439 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 145616 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 240357 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Lindsey Graham

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 27665 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 76119 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 240357 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 147590 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 148642 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The Hill

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Starlink

Today's weather forecast: Ukraine will be hit by a heat wave of up to +32

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Tomorrow in Ukraine there will be slight cloudiness, no precipitation, only rain and thunderstorms in the northwest during the day. The air temperature will warm up to +23...+31°С during the day.

Today's weather forecast: Ukraine will be hit by a heat wave of up to +32

On Thursday, June 5, Ukraine is expected to have slight cloud cover. In the afternoon, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in some places in the northwestern regions. No precipitation in the rest of the territory. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrhydrometcenter, today most of the country will be under the influence of warm air spreading from the west. 

 In the eastern regions, the wind with a speed of 5–10 m/s will blow from the north, in the rest of the territory — mainly from the south. In the Carpathians, gusts of wind will reach 15–20 m/s in some places.

The daily temperature will be: +23...+28 °С, in the southwest it is expected to be up to +31 °С. In the Carpathians, the air will warm up to +18...+23 °С during the day.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, there will be slight cloud cover. No precipitation.

The south wind will blow at a speed of 5–10 m/s.

During the day in Kyiv, the thermometers will rise to +26...+28 °С, and outside the capital to +23...+28 °С.

Beginning of Green Holidays, Balloon Day, World Environment Day: what is celebrated on June 505.06.25, 05:02 • 392 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9