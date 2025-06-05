Today's weather forecast: Ukraine will be hit by a heat wave of up to +32

On Thursday, June 5, Ukraine is expected to have slight cloud cover. In the afternoon, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in some places in the northwestern regions. No precipitation in the rest of the territory. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrhydrometcenter, today most of the country will be under the influence of warm air spreading from the west.

In the eastern regions, the wind with a speed of 5–10 m/s will blow from the north, in the rest of the territory — mainly from the south. In the Carpathians, gusts of wind will reach 15–20 m/s in some places.

The daily temperature will be: +23...+28 °С, in the southwest it is expected to be up to +31 °С. In the Carpathians, the air will warm up to +18...+23 °С during the day.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, there will be slight cloud cover. No precipitation.

The south wind will blow at a speed of 5–10 m/s.

During the day in Kyiv, the thermometers will rise to +26...+28 °С, and outside the capital to +23...+28 °С.

Beginning of Green Holidays, Balloon Day, World Environment Day: what is celebrated on June 5