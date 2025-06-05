Beginning of Green Holidays, Balloon Day, World Environment Day: what is celebrated on June 5

From June 5 to 11, Ukraine celebrates a folk celebration called Green Week, air travel enthusiasts around the world can join the celebration of Balloon Day, and environmentalists can join World Environment Day, the International Day for the Fight against Illegal and Unregulated Fishing, writes UNN.

Details

Green Holidays

Every year in the last 3 days of the week (from Thursday) before Trinity and the first 3 days of Rusal Week, Ukraine celebrates a folk celebration called Green Week. The main day is Green Sunday. In 2025, it falls on June 8, which means that Green Week lasts from June 5 to 11.

Green holidays were formed in pagan times and were based on the solar cycle, marking the beginning of summer. Since ancient times, our ancestors had a cult of trees and a belief that the dead could influence nature. That is why the worship of the plant world is inextricably linked with the veneration of the dead. After the spread of Christianity, the Green holidays were united with the Trinity.

As for Green Week, it necessarily consists of commemorating deceased relatives, youth round dances and singing in the forest, weaving wreaths, decorating houses with green branches and herbs, and performing various rituals for a good harvest.

Balloon Day

It was on June 5, 11783 that the brothers Joseph-Michel and Jacques-Etienne Montgolfier made the first flight in a hot air balloon in the French city of Annone.

Already on September 19, 1783, at the invitation of the French Academy of Sciences in Versailles, in the presence of the French King Louis XVI and his wife Marie Antoinette, the Montgolfier brothers launched a hot air balloon, in the gondola of which there was a sheep, a rooster and a duck. The balloon landed eight minutes later due to the cooling of the smoke, having flown 2 kilometers from the launch site.

The next flight, on November 21, took place in the presence of a large number of spectators. Physicist Pilatre de Rozier, an ardent supporter of Montgolfier's experiments, and Marquis François d'Arland rose into the air in a balloon with a diameter of 15.5 meters and a height of 24 meters from the territory of the Bois de Boulogne and successfully landed 9 kilometers from the launch site.

World Environment Day

Since 1972, with the support of the United Nations, World Environment Day has been celebrated in many countries around the world.

The purpose of the event is to draw the attention of the world community to environmental problems, which every year are marked by street rallies, bicycle parades, "green" concerts, competitions of essays and posters in schools, tree planting, waste disposal campaigns and cleaning of territories, as well as many other ways.

Supporters of a healthy lifestyle can join World Running Day on the first Wednesday of June, which was established in the United States in 2016.

On that day, various races on the occasion of the holiday took place in more than 150 countries around the world.

International Day for the Fight against Illegal and Unregulated Fishing

Every year on June 5, the world celebrates the International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing - a problem that can destroy not only the oceans, but also the well-being of billions of people.

The UN first officially recognized this threat on December 5, 2017, but the fight has been going on for a long time. In 2009, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations adopted a key agreement that entered into force in 2016. This document obliges countries to combat illegal fishing - this is the first international step towards the conservation of fish resources.

IUU fishing often leads to overfishing without complying with established quotas and rules, which causes a decrease in fish populations and depletion of fish stocks with serious consequences for ecosystems and the world community, whose livelihoods depend on fishing.

World Day for the Fight against Species Discrimination

World Day for the Fight against Species Discrimination (or speciesism) is celebrated every year on June 5. This is a day dedicated to combating discrimination against living beings by species - that is, a biased attitude towards animals, which is based on the fact that they belong to a different biological species than humans.