Climate warming will not increase CO₂ emissions by trees - study

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 2674 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11779 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 16602 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 16622 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 31455 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41647 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 26158 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27807 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152494 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164043 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 26635 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19797 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19706 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 10637 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10640 views
Publications

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 780 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10796 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 16625 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 31459 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41649 views
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 2556 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19814 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19892 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 116791 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 109374 views
Climate warming will not increase CO₂ emissions by trees - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

An international study has shown that thermal acclimatization of plants reduces the respiration rate of trees, which reduces carbon dioxide emissions. The discovery may adjust forecasts regarding the carbon balance of ecosystems.

Climate warming will not increase CO₂ emissions by trees - study

A new international study has shown that climate warming may not lead to a significant increase in carbon dioxide emissions by trees, as previously thought. This is reported by UNN with reference to Phys.org.

Details

According to an international study, the results of which are published in the journal Science, scientists have found that long-term thermal acclimatization of plants reduces the rate of respiration of tree trunks, which reduces carbon dioxide emissions.

This discovery may adjust forecasts regarding the carbon balance of ecosystems in the context of global warming.

Emissions from hostilities in Ukraine reach 180 million tons of CO2 - Ministry of Environment17.05.24, 13:42 • 17384 views

These conclusions are the results of the work of an international research group, which includes the chief researcher of the Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment of Western Sydney University, Professor Ian Wright.

Professor Wright and his team studied trees from all over the world to measure the rate of carbon dioxide release from trunks, and to test a new theory about how the rate of such "breathing" affects the environment.

A new method of capturing CO2 from the air has been developed at the University of Cincinnati14.01.25, 18:11 • 28972 views

Scientists have long expected that climate warming will inevitably lead to an increase in the amount of carbon dioxide that plants release into the atmosphere, which, in turn, will lead to even more warming.

This is probably true, but this latest study shows that carbon flows in a warmer climate in the future will not increase as much as is currently believed

– said Professor Wright.

Professor Wright and his colleagues tested their theory using a global wood respiration dataset consisting of thousands of measurements taken on hundreds of wood species from field plots covering all major climatic zones of the world.

Pollution of the Earth's atmosphere has reached a record level - scientists29.10.24, 04:33 • 22947 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldTechnologiesWeather and environment
