Emissions from hostilities in Ukraine reach 180 million tons of CO2 - Ministry of Environment

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69360 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104848 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147863 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152115 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248668 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173738 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165059 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148260 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224975 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101890 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40487 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35248 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53396 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47078 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248668 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224975 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211150 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236949 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223821 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69360 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47078 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53396 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112568 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113493 views
Emissions from hostilities in Ukraine reach 180 million tons of CO2 - Ministry of Environment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17364 views

Emissions from the fighting in Ukraine have already amounted to 180 million tons of CO2, according to the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

Emissions from the hostilities on the territory of Ukraine have already amounted to 180 million tons of CO2, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets said that "emissions from the hostilities on the territory of Ukraine already amount to 180 million tons of CO2".

In addition, the Minister informed about a number of documents that are being finalized in the field of climate policy and pave the way for European-style climate governance:

  • The Climate Policy Strategy until 2035 is being prepared for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers.
  • A climate law aimed at Ukraine's low-carbon development will soon be approved by the government and sent to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
  • Discussions on the draft Strategy for the Implementation of the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading System in Ukraine until 2033 and its operational plan will start soon.
  • We are steadfastly committed to the Paris Agreement, despite the hostilities. This includes new financial mechanisms under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement - we have already signed memorandums with such powerful players as Switzerland and Japan.
  • In terms of implementing the provisions of the Environmental Compact for Ukraine, the development of an Action Plan for its implementation is underway. The Environmental Compact is a set of 50 unified recommendations for Ukraine and the world that define approaches to compensation for environmental damage caused by hostilities and proposals for green recovery. 30 steps are to be taken by Ukraine, 20 with the support of our partners. According to Strilets, the Action Plan contains 66 points to be implemented by 2027. Most of the measures are expected to be implemented in 2024.

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
switzerlandSwitzerland
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine

