An anticyclone is bringing cold nights and warm days to Ukraine — the Hydrometeorological Center has issued a forecast for October 2

$44.680.1850.720.21
ukenru
03:07 AM • 12317 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again
October 1, 10:52 PM • 18063 views
Ukraine has prepared a list of more than 20 Russian oligarchs for EU sanctions — Sybiha
October 1, 08:32 PM • 19277 views
Russians attacked Kharkiv with drones: an administrative building and a store were damaged
October 1, 07:02 PM • 23871 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again; there has been a hit.Video
October 1, 06:52 PM • 21524 views
Turkey and the UN are preparing new talks on a ceasefire in the Black Sea — media
October 1, 06:27 PM • 20535 views
Strike 100 meters from a nuclear reactor: Ukraine called on the IAEA to respond to the Russian attack
October 1, 06:10 PM • 19936 views
Anait Khoperia will head the Center for Countering Disinformation
October 1, 04:10 PM • 22950 views
Ukraine uses FP-7 ballistic missile for the first time — Zelenskyy (video)Video
October 1, 02:54 PM • 40456 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in Ukraine
October 1, 02:32 PM • 19001 views
MiG-29 pilot Marat Mambetov from the "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade was killed in combat
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
1.7m/s
80%
760mm
Popular news
Russian strike on the Pivdennyi Bridge: a support structure and the concrete barrier of the metro were damaged, and traffic was haltedOctober 1, 07:29 PM • 5320 views
russia will "liberate" all of Donetsk region earlier than Ukraine and Europe expect - putinOctober 1, 08:00 PM • 7656 views
A large-scale fire broke out at the historic Miller Estate in St. PetersburgVideoOctober 1, 08:15 PM • 10324 views
The OSCE documented a humanitarian catastrophe in occupied Oleshky — SybihaPhotoOctober 1, 08:48 PM • 8520 views
The United States imposed sanctions on Russia’s A7 payment systemOctober 1, 09:19 PM • 3556 views
Publications
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 40466 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 44261 views
Ukraine continues to strike Russia: what has changed in the deep-strike campaign in SeptemberPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 10:30 AM • 49311 views
On this day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Lyman from the Russian occupiersVideoOctober 1, 04:00 AM • 72741 views
In Ukraine, 5 response levels have been developed for schools in the event of power and heating outages — how educational institutions will operateSeptember 30, 05:01 PM • 62959 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major updatePhotoOctober 1, 04:41 PM • 22980 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millionsOctober 1, 03:10 PM • 29009 views
The Germany national team coach is outraged by claims that his team is "not white enough"October 1, 02:45 PM • 29170 views
Nicolas Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe "glamorized wrestling"October 1, 02:22 PM • 28950 views
Europe assesses the ranking of the strongest passports - where does Ukraine stand?September 30, 02:02 PM • 73199 views
Actual
Social network
The Guardian
Starlink
Technology
Shahed-136

An anticyclone is bringing cold nights and warm days to Ukraine — the Hydrometeorological Center has issued a forecast for October 2

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1812 views

On October 2, Ukraine will see variable cloudiness with no precipitation. Temperatures of 14–19° are expected during the day, and 13–15° in Kyiv and the region.

An anticyclone is bringing cold nights and warm days to Ukraine — the Hydrometeorological Center has issued a forecast for October 2

On Friday, October 2, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the synoptic situation, and consequently the weather in Ukraine, will not change: the absence of precipitation will be caused by a high-pressure area covering a vast territory and having several centers.

The weather will be determined by the anticyclone whose center will move southward from northern Scandinavia and will be located over Belarus during the day on October 2. Its position will cause cold air to arrive from the northeast

- meteorologists predict.

It is noted that pressure will continue to rise, while humidity will decrease from night to day.

We expect cold nights and pleasantly warm days for this time of year. Variable cloudiness. No precipitation. Winds predominantly northeasterly, 5–10 m/s. Daytime temperatures 14–19° above zero

- the statement says.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Thursday, with no precipitation. Daytime temperatures 13–15°.

Astrological forecast for September 28 – October 4: one of the most tense weeks of the year, Venus retrograde, and an important period for Ukraine28.09.26, 10:17 • 83017 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Belarus
Ukraine
Kyiv