An anticyclone is bringing cold nights and warm days to Ukraine — the Hydrometeorological Center has issued a forecast for October 2

On Friday, October 2, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the synoptic situation, and consequently the weather in Ukraine, will not change: the absence of precipitation will be caused by a high-pressure area covering a vast territory and having several centers.

The weather will be determined by the anticyclone whose center will move southward from northern Scandinavia and will be located over Belarus during the day on October 2. Its position will cause cold air to arrive from the northeast - meteorologists predict.

It is noted that pressure will continue to rise, while humidity will decrease from night to day.

We expect cold nights and pleasantly warm days for this time of year. Variable cloudiness. No precipitation. Winds predominantly northeasterly, 5–10 m/s. Daytime temperatures 14–19° above zero - the statement says.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Thursday, with no precipitation. Daytime temperatures 13–15°.

Astrological forecast for September 28 – October 4: one of the most tense weeks of the year, Venus retrograde, and an important period for Ukraine