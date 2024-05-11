An air raid alert has spread across Ukraine. Air Force warns of ballistic threat

An air raid alert has spread across Ukraine. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of the threat of enemy ballistic missile use, UNN reports.

The air alert covered most regions of Ukraine.

"The threat of using ballistic weapons in areas where air alert has been declared!" the Ukrainian Air Force warned on social media.

