In Zaporizhzhia, an agent of the Russian GRU has been detained: he was manufacturing explosives for terrorist attacks
Kyiv • UNN
The SSU detained an agent of the Russian military intelligence in Zaporizhzhia who was manufacturing improvised explosive devices for terrorist attacks. The perpetrator turned out to be a local resident with a drug addiction.
An agent of the Russian GRU who manufactured explosives for terrorist attacks was detained in Zaporizhzhia, the SBU reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.
The Security Service and the National Police have detained another agent of the Russian military intelligence (more known as the GRU) in Zaporizhzhia. According to the enemy's task, he had to manufacture a number of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for terrorist attacks in the front-line region
Details
The perpetrator turned out to be a resident of Zaporizhzhia with a drug addiction. He was recruited through the promise of "easy money".
The investigation established that the main task of the agent was to create explosive devices and place them in pre-prepared hiding places. Before that, he passed a check from Russian curators - he posted anti-Ukrainian leaflets in the city.
The occupiers also involved him in using acquaintances "in the dark" to carry out tasks, and also checked their suitability for recruitment.
Security forces detained the suspect at his place of residence. During the search, mobile phones used to communicate with the Russian curator, as well as materials for the manufacture of explosives, were seized.
Currently, the detainee has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason under martial law). The court chose a preventive measure for him - detention without the possibility of bail.
