Gathered intelligence on the movement of military aircraft: a Russian agent was detained in the Khmelnytskyi region
Kyiv • UNN
The Security Service detained another agent of the Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU) in the Khmelnytskyi region. He was spying on the airfields of the Defense Forces and preparing terrorist attacks near the TCC in western Ukraine
According to the military counterintelligence of the SBU, the detainee turned out to be a 30-year-old local unemployed man. The recruitment took place through anonymous Telegram channels, where the man was looking for "easy money".
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the suspect was secretly filming aviation equipment while riding a bicycle around a military unit. He also installed a camera on his house to record the runway of a military airfield, and sent the video to curators.
According to the SBU, the next task of the enemy agent was to organize an explosion near the local TCC. To do this, he received detailed instructions on how to make an improvised explosive device (IED) from improvised means and a mobile phone.
"It was on this gadget that the occupiers ordered their agent to install a specialized program for remote tracking of his movement to a potential target. In this way, the Russian special service planned to remotely detonate the IED together with the person involved in order to eliminate him as an "unnecessary witness"," the SBU said.
The agent was exposed and detained. During the searches, mobile phones were seized for collecting intelligence and communicating with the Russian GRU, as well as a gadget that he was supposed to equip the IED for the terrorist attack.
He was notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law); Part 3 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).
He is in custody without the possibility of bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
