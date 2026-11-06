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An additional traffic lane has been opened on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge — who can use it and to which bank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

You can now travel from the left bank to the right bank using two lanes. Passage is permitted for vehicles weighing up to 10 tonnes and public transport.

An additional traffic lane has been opened on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge — who can use it and to which bank

In Kyiv, an additional lane has been opened on the Pivdennyi Bridge for traffic from the left bank to the right bank, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

As of today, traffic toward the capital’s right bank is moving in two lanes instead of one 

- the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

Vehicles weighing up to 10 tonnes, as well as public surface transport, are permitted to use the bridge.

Traffic toward the left bank from the right bank continues to use one lane, as before. Weight restrictions remain in effect.

Drivers were urged to take the temporary traffic arrangements into account when planning their routes.

Southern Bridge in Kyiv has reopened — who can drive and how30.10.26, 13:47 • 5971 view

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Kyiv