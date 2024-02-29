Accident on the Paton Bridge caused delays in traffic to the center of Kyiv

An accident occurred on the Paton Bridge in Kyiv, and traffic in the direction of the city center is hampered, the capital's patrol police warned on Thursday morning, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to the accident on the Paton Bridge, traffic is hampered in the direction of the central part of the city," law enforcement officers said.

People were urged to take this information into account when planning their travel itinerary.

