An accident occurred in Cuba, the whole country was left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN
Cuba suffered an accident at its main power plant, which led to a power outage across the country. The authorities are working to restore it, but the timeframe is unknown, and the population is advised to save electricity.
On Friday, an accident occurred at one of the main power plants in Cuba, leaving the entire country without electricity. This was reported by Radio Liberty with reference to the Cuban Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.
On Friday, an accident occurred at one of Cuba's main power plants, the Antonio Gutierrez Thermal Power Plant in Matanzas. The accident caused a failure in the national power grid, which left the entire country without electricity,
Details
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on social network X that work is underway to restore power supply, but it is not yet known when it will be completed. The island's 10 million people have been advised to switch to austerity electricity. All employees, except for emergency services, have been sent home. Schools and universities are closed at least until Sunday. Entertainment venues and almost all trade are also closed.
Addendum
According to the publication, power outages are not uncommon in Cuba. They are caused by outdated equipment at power plants and energy hubs, as well as fuel shortages. The United States imposed an embargo on fuel and equipment exports to Cuba during the Cold War, and the main suppliers - Venezuela, Mexico and Russia - have reduced their supplies in recent years. As a result, Cuba is forced to buy fuel at much higher prices on the spot market, while the country's economy is on the verge of bankruptcy.
