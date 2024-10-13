An-3 plane crashes in Russian Yakutia: one person killed
Kyiv • UNN
An AN-3 plane in Yakutia made an emergency landing 1.5 km from Alekminsk airport due to engine failure. There were 5 people on board, one passenger was killed.
An An-3 plane made a hard emergency landing 1.5 kilometers from the airport in Alekmins, Russia. One of the passengers was killed. This is reported by the Russian service of the BBC and propaganda Russian media, UNN reports.
An An-3 airplane of the Borus airline made an emergency landing one and a half kilometers from the city of Olekminsk. There were four people on board, one of them died
The Yakutia Emergencies Ministry publishes photos showing that the plane crashed in a forest.
According to Yakutian rescuers, there were five people on board, not four-three crew members and two passengers, and one of the passengers died.
The reason for the emergency landing of the An-3 in Yakutia was the loss of engine thrust, Russian media reports, citing the transport prosecutor's office.
Russian publics claim that during takeoff at Olekminsk airport, the An-3 suffered an engine failure, causing the plane to crash 1.5 km from the airport.
For reference
The AN-3 is a version of the AN-2 cargo and passenger airplane known as the Kukurudznik, equipped with a single turboprop engine. The airplane was manufactured in Omsk at the Polite Production Association in 2000-2009, with a total of 25 aircraft produced.
Yak-130 military plane crashes in Russian Kalmykia: what is known10.10.24, 11:40 • 10227 views