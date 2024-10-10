Yak-130 military plane crashes in Russian Kalmykia: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A Yak-130 military plane crashed in Kalmykia, Russia, 40 kilometers from Elista during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject and was hospitalized; the main version of the cause is a malfunction of the equipment.
A Yak-130 military aircraft crashed in the Russian region of Kalmykia, 40 kilometers from the city of Elista. It was conducting a training flight. This is reported by Russian media, UNN reports.
Details
The pilot reportedly managed to eject. He was hospitalized by helicopter to a hospital in Volgograd.
The cause of the incident is under investigation. Currently, the main version is that the equipment failed.
