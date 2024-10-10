Yak-130 military plane crashes in Russian Kalmykia: what is known

A Yak-130 military aircraft crashed in the Russian region of Kalmykia, 40 kilometers from the city of Elista. It was conducting a training flight. This is reported by Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The pilot reportedly managed to eject. He was hospitalized by helicopter to a hospital in Volgograd.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. Currently, the main version is that the equipment failed.

Head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political and Economic Studies: Fuel and lubricants depot destroyed at military airfield in Adygea, Russia