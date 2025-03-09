Amsterdam bans boats with internal combustion engines on the canals
Kyiv • UNN
Starting from April 2025, only electric and water-powered boats will be allowed to navigate in the center of Amsterdam. Owners of boats with gasoline engines will receive temporary exemptions until 2030.
Starting from April 1, 2025, the center of the Dutch capital will become an emission-free zone for pleasure boats, reports the municipality of Amsterdam, according to UNN.
Staying in the center of Amsterdam will become more pleasant thanks to the ecological zone for boats. Starting from April 1, only pleasure boats powered by electricity or water will be allowed to navigate the canals of Amsterdam. Those who do not comply with the new rules will initially receive a warning. Starting from summer, fines will be imposed.
Until 2030, temporary exceptions will apply to boat owners with gasoline and diesel engines who have already obtained a multi-year paid navigation permit. Boats from historical museums are also exempt from regulation. Continuous waterways through which boats and ships pass through Amsterdam are not part of the new ecological zone.
