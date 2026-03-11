$43.900.1750.710.17
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

American woman who shot near Rihanna's home banned from approaching the singer, bail set at $1.8 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3266 views

The court banned Ivanna Ortiz from approaching Rihanna and A$AP Rocky after a shooting near their home. The woman is charged with 14 serious crimes and attempted murder.

American woman who shot near Rihanna's home banned from approaching the singer, bail set at $1.8 million
Photo: AP

Following an incident at Rihanna's estate, the Los Angeles County Superior Court has imposed strict restrictions on Ivanna Lizette Ortiz, a 35-year-old Florida resident. Judge Teresa McGonigle issued a protective order prohibiting the woman from contacting Robyn Fenty and Rakim Mayers – known as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – or approaching their home. In addition to a $1.8 million bail, the accused was officially banned from possessing any firearms and ammunition during the proceedings. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

During the initial hearing on Tuesday, Ortiz was in the courtroom in prison attire under heavy guard. Her attorney, Deputy Public Defender Jamarcus Bradford, initially pleaded not guilty on behalf of his client, but later withdrew the plea to postpone the arraignment until March 25. This decision will give the defense time to review the case materials regarding 14 felony charges, including attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic weapon.

The accused came from Florida specifically to this area, and we are still trying to determine the exact time of her arrival. At the time of the shooting, ten people were in the house, including the singer's three young children.

– said Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell.

Future investigation and Ortiz's social status

According to public records, Ivanna Ortiz worked as a licensed speech therapist in Orlando for over ten years and previously had no serious legal issues.

Investigators are trying to establish the motives for her actions and how the woman was able to identify the superstar's private residence. She will remain in custody until the next hearing at the end of March, unless the multi-million dollar bail set by the court is posted.

Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested

Stepan Haftko

