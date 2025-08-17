American reporter Brian Glenn published a video with a bottle of vodka he received from a Russian journalist. This very journalist, during a meeting in the Oval Office, asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy why he wasn't wearing a suit, writes UNN.

Details

Look what Russian media gave me - he wrote under the video, where he demonstrates a bottle of vodka.

He wrote that the gift was preceded by a story. He found a lost camera belonging to one of the Russian media reporters, and the latter was allegedly very grateful and gave a present to his colleague.

For reference, Brian Glenn's mistress is Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter of "conspiracy theories" and ending aid to Ukraine.

Addition

During a lively conversation in the Oval Office, Zelenskyy received a series of questions and comments from an American conservative journalist regarding his clothing style.

Why don't you wear a suit? Do you have a suit? Many Americans believe that you disrespect the dignity of the office (White House, - ed.) - the reporter addressed Zelenskyy.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian president prefers military-style T-shirts and sweatshirts, usually with a trident, and even during official meetings with world leaders, he adheres to this style. So the journalist's question did not embarrass him.