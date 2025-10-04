American rapper "Diddy" sentenced to four years and two months in prison

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison. This was reported by NBC News, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the musician was found guilty of two counts of transporting women for prostitution. In addition, the rapper will be forced to pay a fine of $500,000.

Since Combs has been in custody since September 2024, he will be credited with more than a year already served. - the message says.

For reference

In the summer of 2025, the musician was acquitted of more serious charges of racketeering and human trafficking. He was then denied bail.

American media also wrote that Sean "Diddy" Combs could have been the mastermind behind the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Recall

US federal prosecutors called on a judge to sentence Sean "Diddy" Combs to more than 11 years in prison. He was found guilty of transporting prostitutes across state lines for sexual performances.

