American millionaire killed in helicopter crash in Kenya

The millionaire seafood entrepreneur, who was once included on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list, was among five Americans who died in a helicopter crash in Kenya on Wednesday, the New York Post reports, writes UNN.

Details

Married father of two Roger Duarte, 42, died along with five other passengers and the pilot after the helicopter crashed near the foothills of a mountain in northern Kenya on Wednesday morning.

Helicopter carrying tourists crashed in Kenya - seven people killed

Duarte, Telemundo executive José Suárez, and married couple Henry Parra and Adam Glavati were identified as the Americans on board.

The crash also killed the head of Ecuador's intelligence agency, Michelle Cenci-Contugi, his wife Stephanie Maria Hollihan Vascones, who held dual U.S. citizenship, and veteran pilot Josh Outram.