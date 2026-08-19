Helicopter carrying tourists crashed in Kenya - seven people killed

Seven people — the pilot and six tourists — died on Wednesday when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Kenya's Samburu County, according to a police report, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

According to a preliminary police report, the aircraft was flying to the Loisaba Conservancy when it crashed.

The police report did not specify the tourists' nationalities.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the crash but declined to say how many people were on board or confirm their identities, according to the Kenyan publication The Standard.

Smoke and fire were reported near the crash site as local residents and emergency crews worked to reach the wreckage.

Luxury tour operator &Beyond confirmed that a helicopter carrying its guests crashed near Mount Ololokwe.

The company said that local authorities were investigating and that the cause of the crash had not yet been established.

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