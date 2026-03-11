$43.860.0351.040.33
09:10 AM • 11621 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 18779 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 20456 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 35147 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 100655 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 76754 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 43273 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 45986 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 36151 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 71249 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
AMCU launched a case due to a sharp increase in fuel prices - Kyrylenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 754 views

AMCU Chairman Pavlo Kyrylenko announced the opening of a case regarding anti-competitive actions by gas station networks. The committee is checking the validity of the price increase.

AMCU launched a case due to a sharp increase in fuel prices - Kyrylenko

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has launched an investigation into possible anti-competitive concerted actions by gas station operators due to the rapid increase in fuel prices. This was announced by AMCU chairman Pavlo Kyrylenko during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the committee, a sharp increase in fuel prices at gas stations began in late February, and within a few days, the Antimonopoly Committee began checking the market.

Kyrylenko explained that the committee is trying to determine whether there were violations of the law on the protection of economic competition.

Due to the rapid increase in fuel prices, which began on February 28 this year, on March 2, the Committee began taking control measures to ascertain the presence of signs of violation of the law on the protection of economic competition in the actions of gas station operators.

 - Kyrylenko stated.

According to him, the committee immediately sent official requests to the largest gas station chains to obtain explanations regarding the reasons for the increase in fuel prices.

Requests were sent to the largest fuel networks to prevent unjustified price increases and to promptly clarify all the reasons and prerequisites for their growth.

- he noted.

In addition, the AMCU held a series of working meetings with market representatives.

At the same time, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine began holding working meetings with each gas station operator, including national operators.

 - the head of the committee reported.

Based on the analysis of the data received, the AMCU opened a case on March 9.

On Monday, March 9, the Committee began considering a case on signs of a violation in the markets for retail sales of light petroleum products in the form of anti-competitive concerted actions.

- Kyrylenko emphasized.

Oil prices fluctuate as markets assess IEA reserve release and supply concerns11.03.26, 10:32 • 1750 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyEconomyPoliticsAuto
Energy
Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada