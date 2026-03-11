AMCU launched a case due to a sharp increase in fuel prices - Kyrylenko

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has launched an investigation into possible anti-competitive concerted actions by gas station operators due to the rapid increase in fuel prices. This was announced by AMCU chairman Pavlo Kyrylenko during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the committee, a sharp increase in fuel prices at gas stations began in late February, and within a few days, the Antimonopoly Committee began checking the market.

Kyrylenko explained that the committee is trying to determine whether there were violations of the law on the protection of economic competition.

Due to the rapid increase in fuel prices, which began on February 28 this year, on March 2, the Committee began taking control measures to ascertain the presence of signs of violation of the law on the protection of economic competition in the actions of gas station operators. - Kyrylenko stated.

According to him, the committee immediately sent official requests to the largest gas station chains to obtain explanations regarding the reasons for the increase in fuel prices.

Requests were sent to the largest fuel networks to prevent unjustified price increases and to promptly clarify all the reasons and prerequisites for their growth. - he noted.

In addition, the AMCU held a series of working meetings with market representatives.

At the same time, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine began holding working meetings with each gas station operator, including national operators. - the head of the committee reported.

Based on the analysis of the data received, the AMCU opened a case on March 9.

On Monday, March 9, the Committee began considering a case on signs of a violation in the markets for retail sales of light petroleum products in the form of anti-competitive concerted actions. - Kyrylenko emphasized.

