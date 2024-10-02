Ambassador: woman with Ukrainian passport injured in terrorist attack in Israel

As a result of yesterday's terrorist attack in the Israeli city of Jaffa, a woman with a Ukrainian passport was injured. According to preliminary information, her life is not in danger. Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said this during a telethon on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Unfortunately, it has become known today that the victims of the terrorist attack in Jaffa, which took place yesterday before the Iranian attack, included 7 dead and 16 wounded. Among the wounded is one citizen who has dual citizenship. That is, she has a Ukrainian passport. The police provided us with information this morning. According to preliminary information, her life is not in danger," Korniychuk said.

He added that there are about 15 thousand Ukrainians in Israel.

Recall

Yesterday, there was a shooting in southern Tel Avivthat police are treating as a possible terrorist attack.