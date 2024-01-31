Ambassador of Ukraine presented credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping

Yesterday, January 30, Ambassador of Ukraine to China Pavlo Riabikin presented his credentials to President Xi Jinping. This was reported by the press service of the Embassy of Ukraine in the People's Republic of China, UNN reports.

On January 30, 2024, Ambassador of Ukraine to China Pavlo Riabikin presented his credentials to President Xi Jinping at the People's Congress Hall in Beijing. The ceremony was attended by a total of 42 newly appointed ambassadors of foreign countries - the embassy summarized.

In his speech to the heads of diplomatic missions, the Chinese President expressed hope that the ambassadors would gain a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China, and would serve to strengthen ties of cooperation and build bridges of contact for bilateral relations.

According to Xi Jinping, the Chinese government will provide ambassadors with the necessary support and create all the amenities to fulfill their duties.

It is noted that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also took part in the credentials ceremony.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like China to join the Formula for Peaceproposed by Kyiv.