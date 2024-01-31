Ambassador of Ukraine presented credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

On January 30, 2024, Ambassador of Ukraine to China Pavlo Riabikin presented his credentials to President Xi Jinping at the People's Congress Hall in Beijing.

Yesterday, January 30, Ambassador of Ukraine to China Pavlo Riabikin presented his credentials to President Xi Jinping. This was reported by the press service of the Embassy of Ukraine in the People's Republic of China, UNN reports.

Details

On January 30, 2024, Ambassador of Ukraine to China Pavlo Riabikin presented his credentials to President Xi Jinping at the People's Congress Hall in Beijing. The ceremony was attended by a total of 42 newly appointed ambassadors of foreign countries

- the embassy summarized. 

  In his speech to the heads of diplomatic missions, the Chinese President expressed hope that the ambassadors would gain a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China, and would serve to strengthen ties of cooperation and build bridges of contact for bilateral relations.

According to Xi Jinping, the Chinese government will provide ambassadors with the necessary support and create all the amenities to fulfill their duties.

It is noted that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also took part in the credentials ceremony.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like China to join the Formula for Peaceproposed by Kyiv.

