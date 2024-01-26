Ukraine invites Chinese president Xi Jinping to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

Ukraine has invited President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping to participate in the "peace summit" planned for Switzerland. Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva said this in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

We certainly invite China to participate in the summit at the highest level, at the level of the President of the People's Republic of China... China's participation will be very important for us. We are working with the Chinese side. We are engaging our partners in the world to convey to the Chinese side how important it is to participate in such a summit - Zhovkva told .

It is noted that Switzerland has agreed to host a "peace summit" on Ukraine, but the date or specific location has not yet been determined. According to Zhovkva, the parties are still working on the details.

We would like China to be involved in the Ukrainian peace formula - Zelenskyy

He also said that Ukraine wants to discuss the Formula for Peace roadmap at the summit.

Addendum

Reuters noted that China has close ties with russia and refrained from criticizing its invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, Beijing also said that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and offered to help mediate the conflict.

Recall

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it supports all efforts to achieve peace, but did not explain why Beijing did not participate in the meeting on the peace formula in Davos.