We would like China to be involved in the Ukrainian peace formula - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like China to join the peace formula offered by Ukraine. He emphasized this during a joint press conference with Swiss President Viola Amherd, UNN reports.

"As for China, it plays a big role in the world. We would very much like China to be involved in our peace formula. Also involved in the summit, but you know that not everything depends on our desire," Zelensky said.

The President expressed hope that all civilized countries would be involved in the peace summit.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine and Switzerland are starting preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders.