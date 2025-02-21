Ambassador Bondar: Poland's aid package for Ukraine may arrive in Ukraine by early March

Ukraine's ambassador to Poland said that the reality of the threats of Russian aggression is quite clear to everyone, despite statements by US President Donald Trump. The country does not support absurd accusations, but is preparing the 46th military aid package that may arrive in Ukraine this month.

Transmits UNN with reference to Radio Svoboda.

According to the representative of Ukrainian diplomacy in Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, the 46th aid package from Poland may reach Ukraine in February. The Ukrainian ambassador noted that Poland and the EU are showing signs of solidarity with us, and that any absurd accusations are not supported, as “everyone understands perfectly well what the reality is.

Ukraine expects assistance from other countries, Bodnar added. In particular, work is underway to complete the implementation of the Czech initiative on shells.

There are a lot of other initiatives that may not replace American assistance, and we have to understand that this is the biggest assistance that has existed from partner countries, allied countries, but it will definitely help us survive at least these first initial weeks and months of turbulence

