Ambassador Bondar: Poland's aid package for Ukraine may arrive in Ukraine by early March

Exclusive
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 1069 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 8632 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 10264 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102022 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 82336 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110665 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116036 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144020 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167750 views

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 92310 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 77504 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 31981 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 59551 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100385 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 8632 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102022 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144020 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135141 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167750 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 4810 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130387 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132400 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161104 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140638 views
Ambassador Bondar: Poland's aid package for Ukraine may arrive in Ukraine by early March

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17398 views

Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar announces the preparation of the 46th military aid package from Poland, which may arrive by March. Poland and the EU demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine, despite Trump's statements.

Ukraine's ambassador to Poland said that the reality of the threats of Russian aggression is quite clear to everyone, despite statements by US President Donald Trump. The country does not support absurd accusations, but is preparing the 46th military aid package that may arrive in Ukraine this month.

Transmits UNN with reference to Radio Svoboda.

According to the representative of Ukrainian diplomacy in Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, the 46th aid package from Poland may reach Ukraine in February. The Ukrainian ambassador noted that Poland and the EU are showing signs of solidarity with us, and that any absurd accusations are not supported, as “everyone understands perfectly well what the reality is.

Ukraine did not start this war: Pence responds to Trump's remarks19.02.25, 21:59 • 46086 views

Ukraine expects assistance from other countries, Bodnar added. In particular, work is underway to complete the implementation of the Czech initiative on shells.

There are a lot of other initiatives that may not replace American assistance, and we have to understand that this is the biggest assistance that has existed from partner countries, allied countries, but it will definitely help us survive at least these first initial weeks and months of turbulence

Recall

Donald Tusk has proposed a three-point plan to support Ukraine and Europe. The plan includes funding from Russian assets, increased air patrols, and new EU fiscal rules.

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with a new military aid package, including trucks and thermal weapon sights. The total aid since the beginning of the war has exceeded €1.5 billion, and is expected to reach €1 billion this year.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
lithuaniaLithuania
czech-republicCzech Republic
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

