Already 19 injured due to Russia's night attack in Kyiv, including a minor

The number of victims of Russia's massive night attack on Kyiv has increased to 19, including a minor, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Three more victims of the enemy's night attack have been identified. Among them is a minor girl born in 2008. Thus, the number of injured is currently 19 people - Tkachenko wrote.

