Already 19 injured due to Russia's night attack in Kyiv, including a minor
Kyiv • UNN
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv has increased to 19 people. Among them is a minor girl born in 2008.
The number of victims of Russia's massive night attack on Kyiv has increased to 19, including a minor, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Three more victims of the enemy's night attack have been identified. Among them is a minor girl born in 2008. Thus, the number of injured is currently 19 people
Russia's night attack on Kyiv affected six districts: new footage of the aftermath10.07.25, 11:49 • 1243 views