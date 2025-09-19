"Almost summer" on the weekend and a cold snap next week: a meteorologist gave a forecast

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 72 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
10:27 AM • 8244 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
08:43 AM • 22506 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 38273 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 40471 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 62676 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 43287 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51326 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 75938 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29328 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.5m/s
52%
753mm
Popular news
"Putin's theory of victory": Russian command confirms belief in success in war of attrition - ISWSeptember 19, 03:11 AM • 8338 views
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideo05:36 AM • 18224 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert07:04 AM • 17652 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhoto07:55 AM • 13031 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhoto08:27 AM • 10192 views
Publications
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 72 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 38273 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 50589 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 75938 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 55062 views
Actual people
Serhiy Marchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media10:57 AM • 1642 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 3960 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 19707 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 38933 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 37346 views
Actual
SWIFT
YouTube
ChatGPT
Financial Times
The Washington Post

"Almost summer" on the weekend and a cold snap next week: a meteorologist gave a forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1306 views

Comfortable weather with temperatures up to +28 degrees on Sunday is expected in Ukraine on September 20-21. A cold snap will come from the middle of next week, according to the forecast of meteorologist Natalka Didenko.

"Almost summer" on the weekend and a cold snap next week: a meteorologist gave a forecast

In Ukraine, comfortable weather will set in this coming weekend, September 20-21, and on Sunday, "almost summer" is expected, with temperatures reaching up to 28 degrees Celsius in some places, and a cold snap will arrive from the middle of next week, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Friday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

"On September 20-21, comfortable weather will prevail in Ukraine. No precipitation, lots of sun, only on Saturday in the far east, some light rain," Didenko reported.

According to her, on September 20, the air temperature will be +19...+24 degrees, in the south and west +24...+26 degrees.

On September 21, according to Didenko's forecast, "it will be almost summer," with temperatures expected to be +25...+28 degrees during the day, and slightly cooler in the east and southeast, +21...+24 degrees.

In Kyiv, the weekend will be dry, sunny, and warm. On Saturday, the capital is expected to have +22...+24 degrees. "And on Sunday, for those who still want to sunbathe, +25...+28 degrees," the meteorologist noted.

"The cold snap will arrive from the middle of next week. But for now, don't miss the upcoming Saturday and Sunday, such ideal weather doesn't happen often - fresh air, warm sun, lots of marigolds, I hope, and mushrooms," Didenko emphasized.

Ukraine to be hit by sharp cold snap with snow: forecaster names date18.09.25, 13:07 • 6362 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv