"Almost summer" on the weekend and a cold snap next week: a meteorologist gave a forecast

In Ukraine, comfortable weather will set in this coming weekend, September 20-21, and on Sunday, "almost summer" is expected, with temperatures reaching up to 28 degrees Celsius in some places, and a cold snap will arrive from the middle of next week, meteorologist Natalka Didenko reported on Friday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

"On September 20-21, comfortable weather will prevail in Ukraine. No precipitation, lots of sun, only on Saturday in the far east, some light rain," Didenko reported.

According to her, on September 20, the air temperature will be +19...+24 degrees, in the south and west +24...+26 degrees.

On September 21, according to Didenko's forecast, "it will be almost summer," with temperatures expected to be +25...+28 degrees during the day, and slightly cooler in the east and southeast, +21...+24 degrees.

In Kyiv, the weekend will be dry, sunny, and warm. On Saturday, the capital is expected to have +22...+24 degrees. "And on Sunday, for those who still want to sunbathe, +25...+28 degrees," the meteorologist noted.

"The cold snap will arrive from the middle of next week. But for now, don't miss the upcoming Saturday and Sunday, such ideal weather doesn't happen often - fresh air, warm sun, lots of marigolds, I hope, and mushrooms," Didenko emphasized.

Ukraine to be hit by sharp cold snap with snow: forecaster names date