Exclusive
07:02 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today
Exclusive
06:00 AM
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusives
Almost over two infantry divisions and 73 artillery divisions: the losses of the occupiers in Ukraine for August 2025 have been announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

In August 2025, Russian occupiers in Ukraine lost 28,790 people, which is equivalent to over two divisions. Also, 1,304 artillery systems and 3,505 units of military automotive equipment were destroyed.

Almost over two infantry divisions and 73 artillery divisions: the losses of the occupiers in Ukraine for August 2025 have been announced

Between August 1 and August 31, 2025, Russian occupiers in Ukraine lost 28,790 personnel, which is roughly equivalent to the strength of more than two divisions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit or destroyed 1,304 units of enemy artillery systems, which is roughly equivalent to the strength of almost 73 artillery battalions.

Also in August, Russian occupation forces lost 3,505 units of military vehicles and fuel tankers in Ukraine.

Despite the reduction in the use of heavy armored vehicles by the occupiers due to their vulnerability on the battlefield, in the last month of summer 2025, the Russians lost 87 tanks and 161 armored fighting vehicles.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on September 1, Russian troops lost 800 soldiers and 53 artillery systems. The total losses of the enemy since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,083,790 personnel.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine