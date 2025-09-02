Almost over two infantry divisions and 73 artillery divisions: the losses of the occupiers in Ukraine for August 2025 have been announced

Between August 1 and August 31, 2025, Russian occupiers in Ukraine lost 28,790 personnel, which is roughly equivalent to the strength of more than two divisions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit or destroyed 1,304 units of enemy artillery systems, which is roughly equivalent to the strength of almost 73 artillery battalions.

Also in August, Russian occupation forces lost 3,505 units of military vehicles and fuel tankers in Ukraine.

Despite the reduction in the use of heavy armored vehicles by the occupiers due to their vulnerability on the battlefield, in the last month of summer 2025, the Russians lost 87 tanks and 161 armored fighting vehicles.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on September 1, Russian troops lost 800 soldiers and 53 artillery systems. The total losses of the enemy since February 24, 2022, amount to 1,083,790 personnel.