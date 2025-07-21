Almost half of 101 battles on the front are concentrated in two directions - General Staff

Almost half of the 101 battles on the front today took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on July 21, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans. - reported the General Staff.

During the day, the enemy, from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Hirky, Shalyhyne, Stepok, Studenok, Khliborob, Maryine in Sumy Oblast; Tymofiivka, Lemishchyne in Kharkiv Oblast.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks by the invaders, and three more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 177 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, no combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Holubivka and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman direction, 16 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Yampilivka, Torske, and in the direction of the settlements of Serebryanka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Hryhorivka. Seven combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the area of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked eight times in the areas of Dyliivka, Romanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and towards Katerynivka and Pleshchiivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 29 clashes of varying intensity began today near the settlements of Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, towards Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Dachne, Myrnohrad, Mayak. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor tried to advance nine times in the areas of the settlements of Zirka, Piddubne, Myrny, Dachne, and towards the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Voskresenka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance three times to the positions of Ukrainian units in the Kamianka area; in addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, one combat engagement occurred with the occupiers who attacked towards the settlement of Prydniprovske. The enemy had no success.

Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy, according to the General Staff, along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.

Russian troops lost 1170 soldiers and 54 artillery systems in a day - General Staff