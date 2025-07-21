$41.750.12
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
12:26 PM • 9172 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 26366 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 40070 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 39872 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 40950 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 39505 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
July 21, 05:40 AM • 46779 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 88107 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 82068 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 155673 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Almost half of 101 battles on the front are concentrated in two directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 101 combat engagements on the front as of 4:00 PM on July 21. Almost half of the battles took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, where intense clashes continue.

Almost half of 101 battles on the front are concentrated in two directions - General Staff

Almost half of the 101 battles on the front today took place in two directions - Pokrovsk and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on July 21, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.

- reported the General Staff.

During the day, the enemy, from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Hirky, Shalyhyne, Stepok, Studenok, Khliborob, Maryine in Sumy Oblast; Tymofiivka, Lemishchyne in Kharkiv Oblast.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks by the invaders, and three more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 177 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, no combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Holubivka and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman direction, 16 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Yampilivka, Torske, and in the direction of the settlements of Serebryanka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Hryhorivka. Seven combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the Serebryanka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the area of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked eight times in the areas of Dyliivka, Romanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and towards Katerynivka and Pleshchiivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 29 clashes of varying intensity began today near the settlements of Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, towards Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Dachne, Myrnohrad, Mayak. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor tried to advance nine times in the areas of the settlements of Zirka, Piddubne, Myrny, Dachne, and towards the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Voskresenka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance three times to the positions of Ukrainian units in the Kamianka area; in addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, one combat engagement occurred with the occupiers who attacked towards the settlement of Prydniprovske. The enemy had no success.

Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy, according to the General Staff, along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.

Russian troops lost 1170 soldiers and 54 artillery systems in a day - General Staff21.07.25, 07:54 • 3494 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
