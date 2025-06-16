$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 5262 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 16359 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 26439 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 40177 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 88761 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 61702 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 65755 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 57684 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 54930 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76277 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Tags
Authors
Almost all of Rivne sees the roof fire: 45 rescuers and up to 10 pieces of equipment are extinguishing the fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

In Rivne, 45 rescuers are extinguishing a large-scale fire on the roof of a three-story building on Chervoniya Street. There are no casualties, the situation is under the control of the State Emergency Service.

Almost all of Rivne sees the roof fire: 45 rescuers and up to 10 pieces of equipment are extinguishing the fire

As of the current hour, there are no victims or injured in the large-scale fire in the city of Rivne. A large group of specialists is working to completely eliminate the fire. According to the State Emergency Service of Rivne region, it is a fire on the roof of a three-story building, which obviously caused difficulties and a visible scale, reports UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers are extinguishing a fire on Chervoniya Street in Rivne.

Today at 12:03, a message was received on the "101" special line about a fire on the roof of a three-story building. Currently, 9 fire engines and 45 rescuers are working at the scene.

As of the current time, the situation is under the control of rescuers.

There are no victims or injured. Rescuers are working to extinguish the fire. More information after the fire is completely extinguished.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that a fire broke out in a house on Makarivska Street in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The area of the fire was 100 square meters, but the fire has already been localized and there is no threat of spread.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society
Rivne
