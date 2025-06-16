Almost all of Rivne sees the roof fire: 45 rescuers and up to 10 pieces of equipment are extinguishing the fire

As of the current hour, there are no victims or injured in the large-scale fire in the city of Rivne. A large group of specialists is working to completely eliminate the fire. According to the State Emergency Service of Rivne region, it is a fire on the roof of a three-story building, which obviously caused difficulties and a visible scale, reports UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers are extinguishing a fire on Chervoniya Street in Rivne.

Today at 12:03, a message was received on the "101" special line about a fire on the roof of a three-story building. Currently, 9 fire engines and 45 rescuers are working at the scene.

As of the current time, the situation is under the control of rescuers.

There are no victims or injured. Rescuers are working to extinguish the fire. More information after the fire is completely extinguished.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that a fire broke out in a house on Makarivska Street in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The area of the fire was 100 square meters, but the fire has already been localized and there is no threat of spread.

