"Almost all cookies and no whips": Trump has taken 5 steps in favor of Russia in the last two weeks - Axios

Axios political analyst analyzed Trump's recent decisions that align with Putin's interests. Among them are the suspension of military aid to Ukraine, easing sanctions, and a cyber truce with Russia.
The decision of US President Donald Trump to suspend all military aid to Ukraine is the latest in a series of steps from the "personal wish list" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is stated in an article by political analyst Axios Dave Lawler, reports UNN.
In his opinion, just in the last two weeks, Trump has taken at least five steps in favor of Moscow.
- The White House has asked the Treasury Department and the State Department to identify sanctions against Russia that could be eased as part of the process of improving relations.
- US Secretary of Defense Pete Gage set the country's Cyber Command to suspend offensive cyber and information operations against Russia.
- Trump called for elections in Ukraine, and he and his allies suggested that Zelensky might have to step down.
- The US, along with Russia and 16 other predominantly authoritarian countries, voted against a UN resolution condemning Russia's "aggression" in Ukraine.
- The suspension of arms supplies, which the Trump administration has already sharply slowed down.
In the author's opinion, prolonged easing of sanctions against Russia, a "cyber ceasefire," and international reintegration could give Trump leverage over Putin, especially at a time when he is trying to persuade him to make peace.
The "honeymoon" may turn out to be short-lived, especially since Trump himself admitted that he might be wrong in thinking that Putin really wants a peace agreement
At the same time, according to him, Trump has so far offered Putin almost all the carrots and no sticks - unlike Zelensky.
"Partly this reflects Trump's preference for relations between superpowers in a world governed by brute force," the author concludes.
According to Bloomberg, Trump reached out to Putin asking for help in communicating with Iran regarding its nuclear program. Russia confirmed its readiness to facilitate negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
