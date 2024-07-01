Almost a hundred people were injured by Russian shelling in Kharkiv in June - Terekhov
Kyiv • UNN
In June, Russian troops conducted 22 strikes on Kharkiv using KAB-250 and FAB-500 guided missiles for the first time, killing 6 people and injuring 92.
In June, Russian troops conducted 22 strikes on Kharkiv. In June, the occupiers also used guided aerial bombs for the first time to strike the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.
Details
Despite fewer attacks than the month before last, it was in June that the enemy first used KAB-250 and FAB-500 guided aerial bombs, known for their extremely powerful destructive power, to strike our city and our people. Even more powerful than missiles
According to him, in June, 6 people were killed in enemy attacks in Kharkiv, and 92 others were wounded. In total, the Russians struck the city 22 times.
Also, according to statistics, the city was on air alert 169 times in a month , and its total duration in June reached 468 hours.
