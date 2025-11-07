Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year

Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators earned about UAH 5 billion on the adult content platform OnlyFans in 2023 alone, according to data from Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, UNN reports.

"During this period (2023 - ed.), 7,914 Ukrainians received income on the platform totaling about UAH 5 billion, which is UAH 750 million more than in the previous three years," Hetmantsev wrote on social media, citing platform data.

At the same time, according to his data, in 2024, only 152 Ukrainians officially declared UAH 132.8 million in income from the OnlyFans platform. Over UAH 13 million in tax has been accrued to the budget from this.

Ukrainian citizens who received income from content placement on the OnlyFans platform during 2020-2022 have a tax debt of UAH 384.7 million as of September 2025.

