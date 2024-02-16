Almost 226,000 applications for weapons documents submitted by Ukrainians in the URZ

Ukrainians have already submitted almost 226 thousand applications for various types of permits through the Unified Register of Weapons. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported in a telegram , UNN reports.

As of today, 225,977 applications for the purchase, storage, re-registration of weapons, referral for commission sale, extension of the term of the permit for storage of weapons, etc. have been registered in the URP. Based on the results of their processing, law enforcement officers have made more than 210 thousand decisions on the issuance of relevant permits. - the ministry calculated.

In total, according to the Ministry, 58,703 users have logged in to the Single Window of the Citizen in less than 8 months of the registry's operation.

The issue of accounted for and registered weapons remains one of the key areas of work for the Ministry of Internal Affairs. We are grateful to everyone who uses the services of the URZ to issue permits for weapons. - the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

The agency also reminded about the auxiliary services for working with the Unified Register of Weapons. Ukrainians can seek advice without leaving their homes:

▪️За by phone: 044 334 40 35

▪️За using the Telegram bot: @arms_mvs_bot

▪️Чат - bot in the Single Window for Citizens

As of the end of the year, since the launch of the Unified Register of Weapons, more than 149 thousand applications for permits have been registered . Of these, 137 thousand people received permits from the police.