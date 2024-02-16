Almost 226,000 applications for weapons documents submitted by Ukrainians in the URZ

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87987 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108837 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151624 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155566 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251541 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174445 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165661 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148365 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226538 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113075 views

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36236 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70430 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38308 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 31811 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64353 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251541 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226538 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212505 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238227 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224978 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87987 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64353 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70430 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113162 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114048 views
Actual
Almost 226,000 applications for weapons documents submitted by Ukrainians in the URZ

Almost 226,000 applications for weapons documents submitted by Ukrainians in the URZ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26892 views

Over 225,000 applications for various weapons-related permits were submitted to the Unified Register of Weapons of Ukraine.

Ukrainians have already submitted almost 226 thousand applications for various types of permits through the Unified Register of Weapons. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported in a telegram UNN reports.

As of today, 225,977 applications for the purchase, storage, re-registration of weapons, referral for commission sale, extension of the term of the permit for storage of weapons, etc. have been registered in the URP.  Based on the results of their processing, law enforcement officers have made more than 210 thousand decisions on the issuance of relevant permits. 

- the ministry calculated.

Details

In total, according to the Ministry, 58,703 users have logged in to the Single Window of the Citizen in less than 8 months of the registry's operation.

The issue of accounted for and registered weapons remains one of the key areas of work for the Ministry of Internal Affairs. We are grateful to everyone who uses the services of the URZ to issue permits for weapons.

- the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.
Image

The agency also reminded about the auxiliary services for working with the Unified Register of Weapons. Ukrainians can seek advice without leaving their homes:

▪️За by phone: 044 334 40 35

▪️За using the Telegram bot: @arms_mvs_bot

▪️Чат - bot in the Single Window for Citizens

Recall

As of the end of the year, since the launch of the Unified Register of Weapons, more than 149 thousand applications for permits have been registered . Of these, 137 thousand people received permits from the police.

Tatiana Salganik

Society
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising