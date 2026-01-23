Alleged abuses by guardians of wards' pensions and housing uncovered at Sviatoshynskyi boarding school

During an inspection of the Sviatoshynsky Psychoneurological Boarding School, possible abuses by guardians against incapacitated persons were discovered, including the illegal receipt of part of their pensions and violations of property rights, for which criminal proceedings have been initiated. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that during a visit to this boarding school, the NPM group recorded alarming facts: possible abuses by guardians against people recognized as incapacitated.

Firstly: some "guardians" have been abroad for a long time and do not actually participate in the lives of their wards. Despite this, they continue to receive 25% of the pensions of incapacitated persons. At the same time, there are no documents confirming care or the use of funds for the needs of the wards.

Secondly: probable violations of the property rights of two wards were recorded. These people had a legal right to free privatization of the housing in which they lived before entering the boarding school. Instead, the guardian initiated their deregistration and registered the apartment in their own name. Such actions may directly contradict the interests of the wards, because in the case of privatization, they would retain the right to housing and could dispose of it in the future.

That is why, at the initiative of my Representative for Human Rights in Places of Detention, Vitaliy Nikulin, the Sviatoshynsky District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv has already initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This concerns alleged fraudulent actions of guardians against persons recognized as incapacitated and living in the Sviatoshynsky Psychoneurological Boarding School. The investigation is ongoing. - the message says.

"The Ombudsman's Office will continue to monitor this situation. After all, all circumstances must be established, and the perpetrators brought to justice," Lubinets added.

Lubynets on overcrowded pre-trial detention centers: this is not a trifle, but a serious violation of prisoners' rights