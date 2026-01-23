Alleged abuses by guardians of wards' pensions and housing uncovered at Sviatoshynskyi boarding school

$43.170.01
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 1136 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 6652 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 14819 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 36244 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 19134 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 21679 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 29553 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 67078 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 33995 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 50223 views
In Kyiv, a utility worker was beaten while restoring heat, police are investigatingJanuary 23, 06:23 AM • 4658 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 37502 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 13923 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 13488 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 64045 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 66811 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Abu Dhabi
State Border of Ukraine
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 13581 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 14011 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 34315 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 49836 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 44709 views
Alleged abuses by guardians of wards' pensions and housing uncovered at Sviatoshynskyi boarding school

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

An inspection of the Sviatoshynskyi psychoneurological boarding school revealed possible abuses by guardians against incapacitated persons. Criminal proceedings have been initiated regarding the illegal receipt of a portion of pensions and the violation of wards' property rights.

Alleged abuses by guardians of wards' pensions and housing uncovered at Sviatoshynskyi boarding school

During an inspection of the Sviatoshynsky Psychoneurological Boarding School, possible abuses by guardians against incapacitated persons were discovered, including the illegal receipt of part of their pensions and violations of property rights, for which criminal proceedings have been initiated. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that during a visit to this boarding school, the NPM group recorded alarming facts: possible abuses by guardians against people recognized as incapacitated.

Firstly: some "guardians" have been abroad for a long time and do not actually participate in the lives of their wards. Despite this, they continue to receive 25% of the pensions of incapacitated persons. At the same time, there are no documents confirming care or the use of funds for the needs of the wards.

Secondly: probable violations of the property rights of two wards were recorded. These people had a legal right to free privatization of the housing in which they lived before entering the boarding school. Instead, the guardian initiated their deregistration and registered the apartment in their own name. Such actions may directly contradict the interests of the wards, because in the case of privatization, they would retain the right to housing and could dispose of it in the future.

That is why, at the initiative of my Representative for Human Rights in Places of Detention, Vitaliy Nikulin, the Sviatoshynsky District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv has already initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This concerns alleged fraudulent actions of guardians against persons recognized as incapacitated and living in the Sviatoshynsky Psychoneurological Boarding School. The investigation is ongoing.

- the message says.

"The Ombudsman's Office will continue to monitor this situation. After all, all circumstances must be established, and the perpetrators brought to justice," Lubinets added.

Lubynets on overcrowded pre-trial detention centers: this is not a trifle, but a serious violation of prisoners' rights22.01.26, 20:25 • 2956 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kyiv