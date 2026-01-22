Lubynets on overcrowded pre-trial detention centers: this is not a trifle, but a serious violation of prisoners' rights

$43.180.08
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 4656 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 million
03:45 PM • 9056 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 12062 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 13994 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 15831 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 28936 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15369 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 15938 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 18347 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced details
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this
Over 50 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy system from six countries arrived in Ukraine - Shmyhal
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with Putin
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 28936 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announced
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installment
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new song
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign
Lubynets on overcrowded pre-trial detention centers: this is not a trifle, but a serious violation of prisoners' rights

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubynets recorded critical overcrowding in cells in pre-trial detention centers and prisons in Ukraine, where there is less than 2 m² per person. This leads to unsanitary conditions, human rights violations, and increases the risks of appeals to the ECHR.

Lubynets on overcrowded pre-trial detention centers: this is not a trifle, but a serious violation of prisoners' rights

Less than 2 m² per person in pre-trial detention cells and prisons across Ukraine leads to unsanitary conditions and human rights violations, which are becoming systemic. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, writes UNN.

Less than 2 m² per person — such violations are regularly recorded by the Ombudsman's Office in penitentiary institutions and pre-trial detention centers. This is a violation of living space standards and critical overcrowding of cells.

- the report says.

For example, Lubinets cites the Dnipro Penitentiary Institution No. 4, where in some cells the actual living space per person was less than 2 m². However, according to the law, the minimum norm is at least 2.5 m² per person! In fact, because of this, people are forced to sleep on the floor!

Lubinets noted that such conditions do not comply with human rights standards. In addition, overcrowding of cells leads to unsanitary conditions, lack of privacy, overloading of medical services and institutional infrastructure, which is unacceptable.

He emphasized that these violations are not isolated, but are systemic throughout the country: in pre-trial detention centers, in other penitentiary institutions. Because of this, the risks of new appeals against Ukraine to the European Court of Human Rights are increasing. Thus, in 2025, the ECHR adopted about 14 decisions against Ukraine.

Therefore, ignoring this problem not only humiliates human dignity, but also undermines trust in the state and its obligations in the field of human rights. The absence of systemic solutions means silent consent to violations that the state has committed not to allow.

- added Lubinets.

Nord Stream sabotage: Kuznetsov's rights violated in German pre-trial detention center, Lubinets personally wants to check conditions20.01.26, 15:47 • 2944 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine