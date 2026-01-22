Lubynets on overcrowded pre-trial detention centers: this is not a trifle, but a serious violation of prisoners' rights

Less than 2 m² per person in pre-trial detention cells and prisons across Ukraine leads to unsanitary conditions and human rights violations, which are becoming systemic. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, writes UNN.

Less than 2 m² per person — such violations are regularly recorded by the Ombudsman's Office in penitentiary institutions and pre-trial detention centers. This is a violation of living space standards and critical overcrowding of cells. - the report says.

For example, Lubinets cites the Dnipro Penitentiary Institution No. 4, where in some cells the actual living space per person was less than 2 m². However, according to the law, the minimum norm is at least 2.5 m² per person! In fact, because of this, people are forced to sleep on the floor!

Lubinets noted that such conditions do not comply with human rights standards. In addition, overcrowding of cells leads to unsanitary conditions, lack of privacy, overloading of medical services and institutional infrastructure, which is unacceptable.

He emphasized that these violations are not isolated, but are systemic throughout the country: in pre-trial detention centers, in other penitentiary institutions. Because of this, the risks of new appeals against Ukraine to the European Court of Human Rights are increasing. Thus, in 2025, the ECHR adopted about 14 decisions against Ukraine.

Therefore, ignoring this problem not only humiliates human dignity, but also undermines trust in the state and its obligations in the field of human rights. The absence of systemic solutions means silent consent to violations that the state has committed not to allow. - added Lubinets.

