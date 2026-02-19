All weather-related traffic restrictions on major roads lifted - road services

All traffic restrictions on all state roads in Ukraine have been lifted, the Agency for Restoration announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

Restrictions that were previously introduced on all state roads due to worsening weather conditions and rising water levels have been lifted. - the agency reported.

It is noted that temporary restrictions for vehicle passage have been canceled:

Poltava region: N-31 Dnipro – Tsarychanka – Kobeliaky – Reshetylivka km 130+438 — km 176+159: from the junction with the M-03 highway (Kyiv – Kharkiv) to the intersection with the M-22 highway (Poltava – Oleksandriia);

Odesa region: M-15 Odesa-Reni (to Bucharest) (km 11+920 – 308+000);

Sumy region: N-07 Kyiv – Sumy – Yunakivka on the section km 202+872 – km 296+280 (Romny – Sumy); N-12 Sumy – Poltava on the section km 10+809 – km 73+690 (Sumy – Okhtyrka); N-12-1 Sumy bypass on the section km 0+000 – km 19+045; P-61 Baturyn – Konotop – Sumy km 36+080 – km 153+693 (Konotop – Sumy); T-19-04 Bilopillia – Terny – Lypova Dolyna km 31+475 – km 49+403 (Terny village – Nedryhailiv village); T-19-13 Romny – Lypova Dolyna – Trostianets – Mezenivka km 5+134 – km 35+222 (Romny – Lypova Dolyna village); P-44 Sumy – Putyvl – Hlukhiv km 77+242 – km 91+642 (Chumakove village – Putyvl); M-02 Kipti – Hlukhiv – Bachivsk km 144+993 – km 208+000 (Chernihiv region border – Bereza village).

