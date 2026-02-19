$43.260.09
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 16133 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 43019 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 41800 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 51381 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 33445 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 24307 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 26732 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 26545 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 18768 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 19457 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
All weather-related traffic restrictions on major roads lifted - road services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

All traffic restrictions on state-owned roads, introduced due to adverse weather conditions and rising water levels, have been lifted.

All weather-related traffic restrictions on major roads lifted - road services

All traffic restrictions on all state roads in Ukraine have been lifted, the Agency for Restoration announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

Restrictions that were previously introduced on all state roads due to worsening weather conditions and rising water levels have been lifted.

- the agency reported.

It is noted that temporary restrictions for vehicle passage have been canceled:

  • Poltava region: N-31 Dnipro – Tsarychanka – Kobeliaky – Reshetylivka km 130+438 — km 176+159: from the junction with the M-03 highway (Kyiv – Kharkiv) to the intersection with the M-22 highway (Poltava – Oleksandriia);
    • Odesa region: M-15 Odesa-Reni (to Bucharest) (km 11+920 – 308+000);
      • Sumy region:  N-07 Kyiv – Sumy – Yunakivka on the section km 202+872 – km 296+280 (Romny – Sumy); N-12 Sumy – Poltava on the section km 10+809 – km 73+690 (Sumy – Okhtyrka); N-12-1 Sumy bypass on the section km 0+000 – km 19+045; P-61 Baturyn – Konotop – Sumy km 36+080 – km 153+693 (Konotop – Sumy); T-19-04 Bilopillia – Terny – Lypova Dolyna km 31+475 – km 49+403 (Terny village – Nedryhailiv village);  T-19-13 Romny – Lypova Dolyna – Trostianets – Mezenivka km 5+134 – km 35+222 (Romny – Lypova Dolyna village);  P-44 Sumy – Putyvl – Hlukhiv km 77+242 – km 91+642 (Chumakove village – Putyvl);  M-02 Kipti – Hlukhiv – Bachivsk km 144+993 – km 208+000 (Chernihiv region border – Bereza village).

        Julia Shramko

