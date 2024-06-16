$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9760 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

All we wanted was for China to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 44585 views

Zelenskyy called on China to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, believing that China could play an important role in supporting Ukraine through its political and economic influence on Russia.

All we wanted was for China to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity - Zelenskyy

During a press conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on China to mutually respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. He believes that China, which has significant political and economic influence on Russia, could play an important role in supporting Ukraine, UNN reports .

We respect China and have always respected the territorial integrity and sovereignty of your country. All we wanted was for China to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and our sovereignty. We respect your people, your values, your lives and your choices. And we would like China to do the same, nothing more. We would like it to do no less,

- Zelensky said.

The president says that China is a very serious state with a serious economy that has political and economic influence on Russia. The President of Ukraine believes that China could help Ukraine.

I can't accept proposals just through the media. You see, this is wrong. We are talking about the end of the war, thousands of victims, seizure of territories, burned houses. I can't take very seriously what the leader of a state or his representatives have conveyed to the media. As for China, Ukraine has never said that China is our enemy. And I ask you not to use such things. I always say that Ukraine has only one enemy - Putin. As for friends, I believe that friends are those who help when things are difficult. And I would like China to be a friend to Ukraine

- Zelensky said.

He noted that China and Ukraine were important economic partners. It is important to emphasize that they remain partners, but Putin has blocked the Black Sea, which has significantly affected trade. The largest volume of trade was in the agricultural sector through the Black Sea. This has led to a decrease in trade between our countries, which is a very important aspect.

When I said that China is a tool, I said specific things. Putin has done everything, either disinformed or dismissively, to make sure that representatives of the Chinese state work with other diplomatic institutions of other countries to cancel their presence and support for Ukraine and join the Sino-Brazilian proposals. And I think this is wrong. That is why I emphasize once again that every country and every leader has the right to its own position without breaking the other. I think so. We have to respect each other. All I want is for us to respect each other. All I want is peace for my country,

- Zelensky added.

Recall

Russia's presence at the second peace summit will say that they have decided, or were forced by the world to end the war. Also, Russia could start negotiations as early as tomorrow if they withdraw from the Ukrainian territories.

War Politics
Black Sea
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
