All long-range capabilities over 250 km were created in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has not received long-range weapons with a range of more than 200–250 kilometers from its partners, and all systems with a greater range have been developed by Ukrainian specialists. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

According to him, partners have provided Ukraine with only a few types of long-range weapons, including British Storm Shadow missiles, French SCALP, and a limited number of American ATACMS.

We receive Storm Shadow from Great Britain, and it helps. It is a very good weapon. We also receive SCALP from France, and in the past, we received a limited number of ATACMS from the United States. But that's all – Zelenskyy noted.

At the same time, the president emphasized that Ukraine created other long-range weapons independently.