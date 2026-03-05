$43.720.26
All long-range capabilities over 250 km were created in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has not received long-range weapons with a range of over 200–250 km from its partners. All systems with a greater range were developed by Ukrainian specialists.

All long-range capabilities over 250 km were created in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has not received long-range weapons with a range of more than 200–250 kilometers from its partners, and all systems with a greater range have been developed by Ukrainian specialists. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

According to him, partners have provided Ukraine with only a few types of long-range weapons, including British Storm Shadow missiles, French SCALP, and a limited number of American ATACMS.

We receive Storm Shadow from Great Britain, and it helps. It is a very good weapon. We also receive SCALP from France, and in the past, we received a limited number of ATACMS from the United States. But that's all 

– Zelenskyy noted.

At the same time, the president emphasized that Ukraine created other long-range weapons independently.

We have not received anything else from other countries that has a range of more than 200 or 250 kilometers. Never. All these long-range capabilities – 500–1000 kilometers and more – were created in Ukraine 

– Zelenskyy said.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
ATACMS
Storm Shadow cruise missile
France
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine