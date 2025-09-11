All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - Svyrydenko

All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work, regardless of the institution's subordination. Local authorities will be able to establish additional payments, and methodologists-educators in kindergartens are provided with a 20% allowance for organizing inclusive education. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

Education: the conditions for paying the annual monetary reward for diligent work to teachers have been updated, and from now on it must be paid to all pedagogical workers of all institutions and establishments regardless of departmental subordination. - Svyrydenko's post reads.

According to her, the Cabinet of Ministers also regulated the right of local authorities to establish other types and sizes of additional payments to pedagogical workers than those established by government decisions.

"The additional payment is set at 20% of the official salary for organizing inclusive education for methodologists-educators in preschool educational institutions," said the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

