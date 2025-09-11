All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - Svyrydenko

$41.120.13
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 17150 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 45675 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 28940 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 31688 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 32732 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 62963 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 84172 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 66077 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35066 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 39144 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Publications
Exclusives
Elon Musk will allocate $1 million for murals with portraits of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian woman killed in the USAVideoSeptember 10, 04:16 PM • 5188 views
Kramatorsk under massive fire: number of wounded increased to 6, including teenagersVideoSeptember 10, 04:55 PM • 6954 views
Keith Kellogg was on his way to Poland when Russian drones attacked the country - CNNSeptember 10, 05:46 PM • 5628 views
Russian drone attack on Poland: Nawrocki is already negotiating with Trump - mediaSeptember 10, 06:09 PM • 4554 views
16 Russian drones have already been found in Poland, one of them crashed near a military baseSeptember 10, 07:42 PM • 14461 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:48 PM • 45667 views
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 45667 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 10:41 AM • 62961 views
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 62961 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
September 10, 09:29 AM • 46481 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
September 10, 08:44 AM • 84170 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 08:33 AM • 66077 views
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 66077 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Kash Patel
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Lithuania
State Border of Ukraine
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 14410 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 79446 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 72269 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 68303 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 136743 views
MIM-104 Patriot
Twitter
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system
NASAMS

All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

In Ukraine, the conditions for paying the annual monetary reward to educators have been updated. It will be paid to all employees regardless of the institution's subordination.

All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - Svyrydenko

All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work, regardless of the institution's subordination. Local authorities will be able to establish additional payments, and methodologists-educators in kindergartens are provided with a 20% allowance for organizing inclusive education. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

Education: the conditions for paying the annual monetary reward for diligent work to teachers have been updated, and from now on it must be paid to all pedagogical workers of all institutions and establishments regardless of departmental subordination.

- Svyrydenko's post reads.

According to her, the Cabinet of Ministers also regulated the right of local authorities to establish other types and sizes of additional payments to pedagogical workers than those established by government decisions.

"The additional payment is set at 20% of the official salary for organizing inclusive education for methodologists-educators in preschool educational institutions," said the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Recall

Children of Ukrainian defenders can receive educational assistance for 2024/2025 through "Diia". More than 13,000 students under 23 years old are eligible for such support.

Cabinet of Ministers approved government action program for 2025 - Svyrydenko10.09.25, 16:26 • 2228 views

Vita Zelenetska

Education
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine